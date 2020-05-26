https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Belmont County cracker decision postponed due to COVID 19

Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The spokesman for PTTGC says there is uncertainty about the final decision regarding the cracker plant because of COVID 19.

“The project team remains committed to this,” said Dan Williamson. “It is a top priority. They’re very focused on this. If it weren’t for the virus, we had expected a decision to be announced by the end of June.”

He concluded that hopefully they will have a new timeline to share.

