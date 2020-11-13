Belmont County cracker plant decision pushed back again

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- The decision on the Belmont County cracker plant has again been delayed.

The PTTGC spokesman, Dan Williamson told 7News that the time frame of a decision in the spring/first quarter is not realistic at this time.

The reason for the delay is due to COVID-19 cases spiking worldwide and travel plans have caused difficulty.

Right now, no specific time frame was given.

Williamson said the project team is still working as hard as they can and it remains a top priority.

Stick with 7News for updates