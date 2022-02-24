PTTGC America is filing for another air permit for the cracker plant in Belmont County.

Ohio EPA issued an initial air permit to install for the proposed cracker plant in December of 2018. That permit will expire on February 24.

PTTGCA says that the permit will be consistent with previous protection goals set last year by the company with 20 % greenhouse gas emissions to be reduced by 2030 and to achieve a net-zero emissions goal by 2050 in order to fight climate change.

PTTGCA says they have invested more than $300 million in the Ohio project, and has prioritized identifying potential partners in order to move the project forward