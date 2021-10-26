Belmont County cracker plant promises zero carbon emissions

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — PTTGC, the company in charge of the proposed ethane cracker plant for Dilles Bottom, could be going greener than what was once projected. The parent company, based in Thailand, just pledged to create zero carbon emissions.

By the year 2050, the goal is to have all operations to net-zero for greenhouse gases.

While that date is far away, the pledge means they starting taking action today, which will impact the design on the cracker plant’s future.

GC, the company in Thailand, has already focused on biofuels, bioplastics, and carbon capture, but a spokesperson with PTTGC says in the future, GC will invest in new technology. The company will not wait until the EPA enforces it.

To protect the air, to protect the water. That’s the base. That’s what every company must do. What this is is going beyond that. We’re going to protect the people that are here but we’re also going to protect the climate. Dan Williamson, Spokesperson for PTTGC America

Williamson says GC has been recognized by the Dow Jones Index for being the “most sustainable company in the world.”

The proposed ethane cracker plant is still years away, with the American portion of the company searching for partners.

But Williamson thinks this pledge today should earn a vote of confidence from residents. He called the hopeful ethane cracker plant at Dilles Bottom the “start to an economic revolution.”