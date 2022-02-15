Four Tennessee natives were booked into the Belmont County Jail with charges of Felony 1 trafficking and possession.

Detectives on the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation of out-of-town traffickers that had been staying in the area for several weeks trafficking narcotics.

Two search warrants were conducted at two local hotels where detectives recovered a total of 50 grams of Cocaine as well as over $2,000 in cash.

58 year old Scott Collard

21 year old Austin Collard

25 year old Chandler Slagle