Belmont County Deputies help dozens of kids go shopping

Saint Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- Christmas came early for 69 Belmont County kids.

It’s another year of “Shop with a Deputy.”

Usually the deputy would actually go shopping with the kids but not this year due to COVID. Rather, the families are shopping on their own with gift cards the deputies gave them. They have $100 to spend.

This year’s “Shop with a Deputy” is especially special to one of Belmont County’s former Sheriffs. Sheriff David Lucas says they’re remembering the late Tom McCort. Even his wife Pamela and son Eric helped out.

“Well, this is our first Christmas without Tom. This is a difficult one for us. To be able to put smiles on kid’s faces is priceless. For us to be able to see that, it made Christmas.” pamela McCort, widow of the late Belmont County Sheriff Tom McCort

“Christmas is all about kids. It’s about giving and this here, with the help and support of our community, we’re able to do this.” sheriff David Lucas, Belmont County

Only 40 kids took a part of this last year, but Sheriff Lucas hopes that grows. He says he’d like to reach 100 kids within the next few years.