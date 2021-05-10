Belmont County Domestic Violence Call Leads To Arrest And Dog’s Death

(WTRF)- Belmont County Sheriff’s responded to a call of a woman bleeding from the head screaming to call the police while holding an infant on Jug Run Road that led to an arrest of a Belmont County man.

Deputies said that the male, Brian Charles Strain was outside when they arrived and the female was inside the residence bleeding but was okay.

Police say they entered the residence to check on the female and a deputy was bitten repeatedly by the homeowner’s dog.

Police say they were forced to shoot the dog twice ending the attack on the deputy but caused the death of the animal.

The deputy was treated and released from the hospital and is recovering from home.

Brian Charles Strain was transported to Belmont County Jail without incident