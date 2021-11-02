Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
CMA Awards
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Ohio weed ordinances
Ohio Election Results
QAnon supporters meet expecting return of JFK Jr. from the dead
Two dead after crash near Ohio County / Brooke County line
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Steelers trade veteran LB Ingram to Chiefs for 2022 pick
Top Stories
Browns struggling, searching with offense stuck in neutral
Browns tackle Conklin out ‘multiple weeks’ with elbow injury
Baltimore Ravens player shot in Ohio Sunday night
Tomlin stays the course as Steelers’ win streak hits 3
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Holiday Advertising Guide
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Belmont County Election Results
Belmont County
by:
John Lynch
Posted:
Nov 2, 2021 / 06:55 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Nov 2, 2021 / 06:55 PM EDT
video
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
Wheeling firefighters respond to smoke on McCulloch Street, No injuries reported
Gallery
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Angry Tyler Consolidated Middle School parents want answers to a search, seizure where some claim girls were asked to ‘pull on their bras’
Video
Two members of Union Local’s band to take the national stage on Thanksgiving
Traffic fatalities across US soars to highest in 15 years
The consequences of districted driving: Tips that could save your life
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Fire destroys Ohio Nurses Association HQ
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
‘Bone appétit!’ Local businesses pass out goodies at Trunk or Treat
Video
CDC study: COVID vaccine stronger than natural immunity
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
Wheeling firefighters respond to smoke on McCulloch Street, No injuries reported
Gallery
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Angry Tyler Consolidated Middle School parents want answers to a search, seizure where some claim girls were asked to ‘pull on their bras’
Video
Two members of Union Local’s band to take the national stage on Thanksgiving
Traffic fatalities across US soars to highest in 15 years
Trending Stories
Belmont County Election Results
Ohio weed ordinances
Ohio Election Results
QAnon supporters meet expecting return of JFK Jr. from the dead
Two dead after crash near Ohio County / Brooke County line
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News