Belmont County Fair, 4-H talk COVID-19 challenges

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- Many changes are being made this year because of COVID-19. The Belmont County Fair and 4-H are part of that. Many of the 4-H members had to change their projects due to the pandemic, especially their big money-maker: selling livestock. But the Junior Fair Board members are more determined than ever!

Crystal Antill, the 4-H Program Assistant, told 7News “they’ve been raising these animals for fair for the last several months but this year there has been some changes with the way things are going and with COVID-19 happening some of the kids were a little hesitant to go and get animals because we didn’t know if we were going to have a fair this year.”

This year has been a challenge but the 4H is up for it! And this hasn’t affected their spirits! Sophomore and Junior Fair Board member , Kaylin Burress, said “I’m just glad we’re having one that’s my whole thing if we have regulations it’s ok I’m just glad we’re having one.”

Many did opt out of certain projects but no matter what they see it as a learning experience. Senior and Junior Fair Board member, Megan Garrison, added “we bought those animals back in November so we had no idea this was going to happen you don’t know if you’re going to make that profit at the end of the year.” Sierra Betts, member of the Junior Fair Board and college freshmen, mentioned “I could see how buyers would not want to spend as much this year if they’re in money trouble right now with the Coronavirus.”

A lot of their other events and meetings have been cancelled but they’re still working hard, today they’re cleaning and sorting plastic caps to make memorial benches to be put at the fairgrounds. Alyssa Betts, Junior Fair Board and college freshmen, said “we’ve been helping give our input on that things we’d like to see and things we wouldn’t, we have been planning our activities as if everything’s going to be normal but we do understand some things might not happen as they usually would.”

These Junior Fair Board members have been planning and preparing. Safety is at the front while they work with several entities to make sure they can showcase their accomplishments. Tomorrow, the Senior Board will meet to figure out what’s going to change at this year’s fair.

Antill is overjoyed and told 7News “these kids that have been raising animals and working on their STILL projects and I’m really looking forward to them exhibit their work, everybody has been affected one way or another and it just may be we have to socially distance or we have to wear masks or we have to provide more sanitation and hand-washing stations or decrease the number of people in our barns.”

The Belmont County Fair is September 8th through the 13th. However, the schedule is subject to change due to the Coronavirus.