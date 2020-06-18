Belmont County Fair will happen in September

Belmont County

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County Fair will happen this September!

County commissioners told 7News that the fair would still happen in 2020 following health guidelines.

The Belmont County Fair takes place every year, from Tuesday to Sunday after Labor Day (September 8-13, 2020).

The members of the Belmont County Fair Board said the 2020 fair schedule will have modifications to some classes and entertainment.

