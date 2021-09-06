Belmont County Fair’s 172nd season making a big comeback; all the fun you can get into this week

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Looking for something fun to do? Well good news if you’re a fan of Ferris Wheels, prizes, and funnel cakes, fair season isn’t over.

The Belmont County Fair is making a big comeback, although fair officials didn’t exactly take last years off. They had a junior fair.

But the fair’s 172nd season is back just like you’ve always remembered it. This year’s the first full fair since COVID.

If you love riding a favorite pastime, like the ferris wheel, enjoying your favorite go-to fair snacks, or seeing all the farm animals, there’s something here for everyone. Fair officials say there’s also a full carnival ride you can go on this year. Plus, a full line-up with music you can enjoy every night at the fair, and nothing beats enjoying the fair for yourself.

“We’re very excited to be back to a full fair this year. There’s a lot to do. It’s a lot bigger facility than when we used to be inside the city limits of St. Clairsville. There’s more room to spread out, more room to just get out and have a good time.” Ed Campbell, Belmont County Fair President

There’s also a truck tractor pull on Friday and Saturday, and a demolition derby on Sunday. The fair runs through the 12th. Gates open at 8 in the morning Wednesday through Sunday.

If you’d like to go, it’s only $10 to get in. Parking, all rides, and entertainment is all included in that. It’s free for kids 2 and under.