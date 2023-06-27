7News obtained new information on a structure fire in Belmont County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The fire happened S.Wind Drive off Friends Church Rd. in East Richland just outside of St. Clairsville just around 1 am.

Officials say the family inside the home found that the fire started in the garage and called 911.

The large one-story home is a complete loss and not able to be occupied according to officials.

At, this time officials tell 7News that the fire is not suspicious at this time.

Also, no one was injured by the fire.

The Fire Marshal is coming in to investigate.