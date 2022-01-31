Belmont County female enters a guilty plea of extortion from former owner of Salsa Joe’s

BELMONT COUNTY, Oh.- (WTRF) Officials say a second suspect has pleaded guilty to extortion from a local business owner.

According to Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan, 25-year-old Miana Smith, of Bellaire, pleaded guilty last week to extorting money from Thomas Strussion, who is the former owner of Salsa Joe’s.

Smith’s boyfriend, 31-year-old Anthony Dibacco of Bellaire, pleaded guilty to extortion back in December.

Dibacco has already been sentenced and is serving time while Smith awaits her sentencing.

Strussion and his wife, Angela, were found murdered in their Belmont, Ohio, home in late September of 2021.