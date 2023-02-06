ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Officials are still releasing no information about the fatal explosion and fire in St. Clairsville on Saturday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The call came in at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday reporting a fire and explosion at 101 Woodrow Avenue.

One victim in St. Clairsville house explosion, coroner on scene

Unofficial sources have told 7News the victim was a woman in her late 60s who lived in the house.

They say the fire ignited the woman’s oxygen tank, which exploded.

The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office has been on the scene investigating.

Their spokesman will confirm only that a person died in that fire.

The Belmont County coroner has not returned our calls.

The victim’s identity still has not been revealed.