BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Barton Volunteer Fire Department answers 400 calls a year.

Yet their building’s walls and floors are cracked, the roof leaks, the floor drain has never worked and there are rodents and termites.

The garage is so small they have to fold the mirrors in to fit the fire trucks inside.

They are among the 30 front runners out of hundreds of organizations applying for Congressional grant funding through U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown.

On Wednesday, they welcomed the Senator’s aide, Kaleb Knowlton, making their case for why they need the money.

They say the most compelling reason is the serious risk of cancer.

“There is a direct link between firefighters not having an adequate place to wash their gear, to decontaminate after a fire, and cancer,” said Cara Gazdik, president of Barton VFD. “Our station does not have the proper ventilation or drainage. We have nowhere to wash gear. It’s very cramped quarters. And for all these reasons, our firefighters’ safety is at risk.”

They’ve applied for $2.6 million to build a new fire station.

They’ve already acquired the land and they have the approvals and drawings ready.

Their current station was built in 1936 as a coal truck garage.