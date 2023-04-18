A residential structure fire in Bellaire (Belmont County) has been ruled arson by the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau. Investigators are seeking tips from the public to help identify those responsible.

On Thursday, Apr. 13, at approximately 4:54 p.m., the Bellaire Fire Department was dispatched for a fire at 4239 Noble St. in Bellaire. Although the significant fire was ventilating from the rear of the structure, crews were able to extinguish the fire with the use of handlines and aerial ladders.

Officials say the house was vacant at the time of the fire.

No one was injured during the fire.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this fire.

Anyone who has information should contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.