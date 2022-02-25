The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning in a part of Belmont County in Ohio.

Main concerns include flooding of rivers, creeks, streams as well as low lying areas. The streams and creeks will continue to rise as excess rainfall makes it way to them.

Belmont County received between 1″-1.5″ of rainfall between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Flood Warning issued in Belmont County

The Flood Warning is in this green polygon specifically

If you see any flooding, stay out of the water and do not drive through it.

The Flood Warning is in effect from now until 12pm on 2/25/22.

Other flood advisories across the region have since expired.