BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) -- The Belmont County Board of Elections needs a few good men and women to be poll workers.It's a job that happens only one day a year.And it actually pays several hundred dollars.They would work at a polling location in the November 3rd general election, and perhaps other elections in the future.

They say you will need to be a resident of Belmont County, and a registered voter.To find out more, you can call the election board office at (740) 526-0188.