BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

The Belmont County Health Department’s building was built in 1969.

It looks like a 1960s ranch-style home, and it’s about the same size.

More than 50 years later, the health department has outgrown it.

So they’re pleased that county commissioners are hiring an architect to draw up plans for a new building.

They are dealing with roof leaks and ceiling spots, and cracks where the walls are separating.

They’ve converted their board room into tiny office cubicles.

And they’ve run out of space for supplies and even for employees.

“We have desks in the hallways,” said Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul. “We have supplies in the hallways. We have stored items everywhere we can store them. Some of our partner agencies in the county actually have some of our materials at their facilities being stored. It served its purpose 50 years ago. But our programs have expanded considerably since then. It needs updated for the community and the county.”

These days, the Belmont County Health Department handles birth and death records, inspects septic systems, food services, campgrounds, schools, swimming pools, rabies control, dog bites and well water testing.

They do immunizations, reproductive health, STD investigations, cancer screenings and lead testing.

They run the WIC (Women Infants & Children) program, provide Narcan for overdoses and provide free cribs and car seats for needy families.

And for the past two years, they have handled COVID outbreaks, testing and immunizations.