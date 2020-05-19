Belmont County Health Department moves to appointments only

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Health Department is only accepting appointments until further notice.

Traditional walk-ins for TB for testing and immunizations will no longer be accepted at this time.

With a small waiting, health officials believed this was the best method to ensure the safety of their staff and patients.

We’re scheduling appointments on Wednesdays. As we get more into the summer, July and August, we’ll open up some other days as we need them. But we are asking people to call and schedule immunization and TB testing appointments so that we can limit the number of people that are in our waiting room at one time. Linda Mehl, RN, Director of Nursing – Belmont County Health Department

The health department also receives walk-ins for birth or death certificate requests and the time has already come for children to get vaccinated before the upcoming school year.

