BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases in the county.
There have now been a total of 776 positive cases with 49 now isolated and 5 now hospitalized.
- Belmont County Health Department reports 10 new COVID-19 cases
- Confirmation process underway for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett
- Dems worry Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will dismantle Affordable Care Act
- Senate committee prepares for ‘long, contentious week’ as SCOTUS confirmation hearings begin
- Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reports four new cases of COVID-19