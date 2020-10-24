Belmont County Health Department reports latest COVID-19 update

Belmont County
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Courtesy MGN)

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department reported the latest COVID-19 numbers in the county.

There are now a total of 850 positive cases with 96 isolated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter