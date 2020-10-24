Belmont County Health Department reports latest COVID-19 update

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department reported the latest COVID-19 numbers in the county.
There are now a total of 850 positive cases with 96 isolated.
