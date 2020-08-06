Belmont County Health Department updates COVID-19 numbers

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF) The Belmont County Department of Health released the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and they remain steady for two consecutive days.
There are 652 positive cases today, the same number as Wednesday.
