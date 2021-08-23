Belmont County Health Dept. holds drive-thru vaccination clinic for third doses

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is making sure those who qualify for a third COVID-19 vaccine shot get their doses.



They held a drive-thru vaccine clinic today at Ohio University Eastern.



Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul says this clinic was only for people who are immunocompromised.



He explained the state will open more eligibility for a third dose in September.



At that time those who received their first COVID-19 vaccination eight months ago will be able to get the booster shot.

“The state’s wanting them to wait those eight months. Again, they’re saying, that’s where they’re showing it’s starting to wane a little bit and that little bit of a kick to the system to get that back up again to a higher resistance rate.” Rob Sproul, Belmont County Health Dept.



Sproul said he was pleased with the turnout.



The Belmont County Health Department hopes to have more drive-thru clinics like this for the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but they haven’t set the dates yet.



When they do, we will pass that information along to you.