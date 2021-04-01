Belmont County Health Dept. now offering COVID vaccinations to 16 and 17-year-olds

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Now that vaccines are available to those 16 and older… the Belmont County Health Department is making sure to allow time for those still in high school to get their vaccine.



Thursday was the first official day 16 and 17 year olds were eligible to get the vaccine, and Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul says some were able to make it out to get their first dose.



The Belmont County vaccination clinic has been in the old Sears building at the Ohio Valley Mall for nearly seven weeks, and is typically held twice a week.



They administer around 700 vaccine doses per day.



Right now– the Moderna vaccine is primarily being used, but since the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for 16 and 17 year olds, those doses are being held for that age group.