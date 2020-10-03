Belmont County Health Dept. offering free COVID-19 testing at Ohio U. Eastern today

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at Ohio University Eastern in St. Clairsville today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Please use the Route 331 entrance to the campus by the gym.
