BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

Belmont County is offering free HIV and Hepatitis C testing. It’s part of their Integrated Harm Reduction program.



And here’s how it works if you think you need to get tested. You’ll call to schedule your appointment.



Health officials say they’ll start off with a risk assessment and then do a rapid test in person.

They say you’ll get those initial results in about 20 minutes…but it doesn’t end there if you’re positive.

“And then if they’re positive, they are linked with resources out of Portsmouth, Ohio, which is our regional HIV program for hepatitis C, those are also available. There are certain risk factors for hepatitis C also, and we’re able to do the test and then refer to treatment providers here locally.” Linda Mehl, RN, Belmont County Health Department

The next free testing is Wednesday, January 24 at the NAMI Drop-In Center in Bridgeport. To schedule your appointment call 740-695-1202, extension 140.