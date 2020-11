ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths along with 12 new positive cases.

The deceased were males in their seventies and nineties.

There have now been a total of 32 COVID-19 deaths in Belmont County.

There have now been a total of 1878 positive cases, 889 isolated, 928 recovered and 29 hospitalized.

