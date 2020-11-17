Belmont County Health Dept. reports 28 new positive COVID-19 cases

Belmont County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is reporting 28 new positive COVID-19 cases.

There have now been 1602 positive cases with 741 isolated, 818 recovered and 15 hospitalized.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter