Belmont County Health Dept. reports 28 new positive COVID-19 cases

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is reporting 28 new positive COVID-19 cases.
There have now been 1602 positive cases with 741 isolated, 818 recovered and 15 hospitalized.
