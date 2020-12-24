Belmont County Health Dept. reports 44 new COVID-19 cases

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) The Belmont County Health Department gave its latest COVID-19 report for Thursday.

There are 44 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3320 positive cases with 2168 recovered.

There have been 58 people hospitalized.

There have been 63 deaths.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.