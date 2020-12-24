Belmont County Health Dept. reports 44 new COVID-19 cases

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) The Belmont County Health Department gave its latest COVID-19 report for Thursday.

There are 44 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3320 positive cases with 2168 recovered.

There have been 58 people hospitalized.

There have been 63 deaths.

