Belmont County Health Dept. reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) -- The autopsy results are back in the case of David Allen Saunders, the man whose already-dead body was ejected from a car in a crash on I-470 earlier this year.

The St. Clairsville Police Department now states that autopsy results indicate Saunders died of an overdose. In addition to the overdose, the results also indicated serious injury prior to death, police said.