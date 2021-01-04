Belmont County Health Dept. reports five new COVID-19 deaths

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Belmont County Health Dept. reported five new COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

The deceased are two males in their 60’s, one female in her 60’s and two females in their 90’s.

Three of these persons were in long-term care.

This brings the total deaths in Belmont County to 73 since the pandemic began.

To date, there have been 3882 positive cases with 2738 recovered, 1024 isolated and 73 deaths.