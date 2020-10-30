Belmont County Health Dept. reports latest COVID-19 case numbers

BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Dept. has reported its latest numbers for COVID-19 cases:
- 927 positive cases
- 151 isolated
- 7 hospitalized
- 744 recovered
- 25 deaths
