Belmont County Health Dept. reports latest COVID-19 case numbers

Belmont County
Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Dept. has reported its latest numbers for COVID-19 cases:

  • 927 positive cases
  • 151 isolated
  • 7 hospitalized
  • 744 recovered
  • 25 deaths

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter