Belmont County Health Dept. reports one COVID-19 death; 13 additional cases

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Dept. reports one COVID-19 death and 13 additional cases.

There now have been a total of 1271 positives, 483 isolated, 9 hospitalized, 751 recovered and 28 deaths.

The person who died was a male in his 60’s.

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates.