ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) The Belmont County Health Dept. reported one COVID-19 death and 48 new positive cases.

The deceased was a male in his 70’s.

There are now a total of 37 deaths in the county.

There are 2226 cumulative positive cases, 964 isolated, 1199 recovered and 36 hospitalized.

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates.