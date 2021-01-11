Belmont County Health Dept. reports one COVID-19 death and 8 new cases

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department reports one COVID-19 death and 8 new cases for Monday.

The deceased is a male in his 50’s.

The total number of deaths reported since the start of the pandemic is 81.

Recoveries total 3152.

Currently, 905 people are isolated and 34 are hospitalized.

