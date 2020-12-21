Belmont County Health Dept. reports one COVID-19 related death

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is reporting one COVID-19 related death.

The deceased was a male in his 90’s.

This brings the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 60.

There are now a total of 3206 cases with 1171 isolated, 1926 recovered and 49 hospitalized.

