Belmont County Health Dept. reports one COVID-19 related death

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is reporting one COVID-19 related death.
The deceased was a male in his 90’s.
This brings the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 60.
There are now a total of 3206 cases with 1171 isolated, 1926 recovered and 49 hospitalized.
