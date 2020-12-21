Belmont County Health Dept. reports one COVID-19 related death

Belmont County
Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is reporting one COVID-19 related death.

The deceased was a male in his 90’s.

This brings the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 60.

There are now a total of 3206 cases with 1171 isolated, 1926 recovered and 49 hospitalized.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2020 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter