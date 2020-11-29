Belmont County Health Dept. reports two deaths and 111 additional cases

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department reported that there are now two more COVID-19 deaths in the county along with 111 new cases. This data dates back to Friday.

The deceased are two males in their 80’s.

There now are a total of 36 deaths in Belmont County.

There have been 2178 positives, 951 isolated and 1155 recovered.

