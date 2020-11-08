Belmont County Health Dept. reports two new COVID-19 deaths

Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) The Belmont County Health Department is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the county.

This brings the total COVID-19 deaths there to 27.

There are 1164 positive cases and 383 cases that are isolated.

