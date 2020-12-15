Belmont County Health Dept. will receive their shipment of COVID-19 vaccine next week

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)

Not every healthcare facility is receiving the vaccine this week.

In Belmont County, health department officials have deliberately ordered their batch of vaccine to be delivered next week.

They will receive theirs on Tuesday, and they made that decision for a reason.

They say the Pfizer vaccine is an ultracold vaccine that requires special handling.

It has to be held at negative 112 to negative 76, so we do not have the capacity to do that. We will be getting the Moderna which comes out on the 22nd of December. Again, it can be held in our freezer in our office safely. After we receive it, we will be doing basically the local EMS and the local home health agencies. Robert Sproul, RS: Deputy Health Commissioner

They will vaccinate all Tier One individuals that the county health departments are responsible for.

They say they’re still seeing rising numbers in the weeks following Thanksgiving. It may–or may not-be a coincidence, but they’re seeing groups of people with the same last name. So it could be the result of Thanksgiving family gatherings.