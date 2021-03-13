Belmont County health official wants American-made PPE

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — One year ago, as we entered the COVID-19 pandemic, personal protective equipment, or PPE, was dangerously scarce.



That has since eased.



And now, supplies are flowing, and health care providers have adequate amounts of masks, gloves, shields and gowns.



But one thing about those supplies still worries Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul.

“Very, very, very little of it is actually being produced in the U.S. And that’s something we need to think long and hard about. Because again we’ll be back in the same situation if there’s another issue at the source of our PPE. So again, we need to start looking at producing it here for our own security.” Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul.

He said generally, a lot of masks are made in the United States.



But gloves and gowns are still largely coming from other countries.



He says many of the boxes they receive at the health department are marked “made in China.”