With the sentencing of Greg Carter, Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan reflected on an unprecedented string of jury trials in the last few months that saw the conviction of four child rapists and two individuals convicted in the largest methamphetamine trials in Belmont County history.

Flanagan first commented on the sentencing of Greg Carter who was convicted of rape of his two stepdaughters. He said that oftentimes the vulnerability of the child victim is a key reason for the abuse in these types of cases and the Carter case was no different. the child victim is a key reason for the abuse in these types of cases and the Carter case was no different. Flanagan said that the sentence imposed by Judge Fregiato ensures that Carter will never be released from prison.