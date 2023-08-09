BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

The Belmont County Sheriff says his department moved into their current building 27 years ago. And they still have the original camera system.



Sheriff Dave Lucas says the county commission did the right thing today, voting to replace the jail’s old analog system with digital. He says it will cost nearly $300,000 dollars but it’s necessary.

The sheriff says when something breaks, it can no longer be replaced because the parts aren’t made anymore.

“The cameras are very important you know. We don’t have enough correction officers where there’s an eye on every inmate all the time. That’s what the camera’s for, in the control, and then if something happens, it’s documented by the camera. So it’s very important. Not only for the safety of the inmate, but for the safety of the officers, the correction officers.” Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas

Sheriff Lucas says he never wants to spend money unless he has to. But he says it has reached the “have-to” point. He says the price includes every camera, recorder and cable in the building.

He says the installation will be scheduled as soon as possible