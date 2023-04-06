BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Long time Judge, Frank A. Fregiato announced his retirement April 6, that will go into effect June 30, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Judge Fregiato has served in the position of Belmont County Common Pleas Judge since August 2013 and as presiding Judge of the Court since 2014.

The appointment to fill the position of the retiring Judge Fregiato will be made by Governor Mike Dewine. In the past the Governor has accepted recommendations from the local Republican Party to fill judicial seats.

Fregiato, Judge of the Belmont County Common Pleas Court, has been a lifetime resident of the county, growing up in Bridgeport and graduating from Martins Ferry High School. He received his BA Degree in Political Science from The Ohio State University and graduated with Phi Beta Kappa honors. Fregiato received his Law Degree from The Ohio State University, graduating in the top 5% of his class, with the order of the Coif honors and where he served and published on Law Journal.

Judge Fregiato was the Northern Division County Court Judge from 1997 through 2013 and a former partner in the law firm Fregiato, Myser and Davies from 1977-2013.

In 2014 Judge Fregiato received Supreme Court Justice Recognition for his elimination of prior delinquent dockets.

Fregiato served as Special Counsel to the Attorney General and is admitted before all Ohio Courts, including the Ohio Supreme Court, the Federal district Court, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court.

He is a member of the Ohio State and Belmont County Bar Associations, a former member of the Ohio State Bar Banking Committee and the Ohio State Bar Ethics Committee, former American Bar and National Italian American Bar Associations Member, past president of the Belmont County Bar Association, former Law Director of the City of Bellaire and former Solicitor of the Villages of Belmont and Brookside.

Judge Fregiato is a member of St. Mary’s Church in St. Clairsville and The Ohio State University Belmont County Alumni Organization, where he served as Director and Past President. He is a former member of the Bridgeport and St. Clairsville Chambers of Commerce. He is presently a member of the Bellaire Sons of Italy and its cultural committee. Fregiato served the Sons of Italy as its former Orator-Consigliere. In 2003 Judge Fregiato was awarded the Sons of Italy Outstanding Achievement Award and served as a Sons of Italy State and National delegate. In 2005 he received the Purple Aster Award from the State level Sons of Italy. Fregiato is a member and past president of the St. Clairsville Rotary Club, as well as, pat president of the Bridgeport Rotary Club. As president of the St. Clairsville Rotary, Fregiato instituted the countywide project of providing dictionaries to all third grade students.

The judge is a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Council of Exercise Certified Personal Trainers, the Hendrysburg Masons, where he received the 2000 Ohio Grand Lodge Community Service Award, the Ohio Valley Christian Soldiers, the Ohio Cancer Research Associates and its 2006 Honoree, Ohio Valley Athletic Conference past Advisory Staff, past Easter Seals telethon participant, the Blaine Bridge Preservation Project and Ohio River Front Development Co. past director. He was a member of the Miracle of Life Support Group and former Ohio Representative to the Washington, D.C. based Italian Commission on Social Justice. He was the Upper Ohio Valley Italian-American of the year for 2002 and was appointed by the Bishop of Steubenville to the Child Protection Review Board of the Diocese of Steubenville and elected unanimously as the Board’s Chairperson on which he is still serving. Fregiato served on the East Ohio Regional Hospital Development Fund Campaign Board. He has also received the Sons of American Revolution Law Enforcement medal and the Women’s Tri-County Help Center Peace Keepers Award.

Fregiato is a member of the GTO Association of America (for which he has conducted seminars), the Pontiac Oakland Club International and the National Corvette Museum Association. He received the Rotary International District Community service Award, the OVAC Hall of Fame Distinguished Service Award and the GTO Foster Dedication Memorial Award. He is a member of the Great Stone Viaduct Historical Society (Ringstone Club) and the Belmont College Criminal Justice Board and serves on the Eastern Ohio Correction Center Judiciary Advisory Board. In 2017, the Judge was appointed to the Ohio Cancer Research Associates Advisory Board and in the same year to a Special Wish Foundation Advisory Board. He is a member of the Ohio Common Pleas Judges Association.

Judge Fregiato has authored “A Brief History of Italy” which is a comprehensive essay from pre-Roman times to modern era and authored a lead article in the International GTO magazine, “The Legend”. Fegiato regularly writes his own column named “Quarter Mile with the Judge” for the car magazines “The Legend” and “Smoke Signals”.

Judge Fregiato established the “Live Court to Our High Schools” program for 16 years, while Judge of the Northern Division County Court. This program, which is believed to be the only one of its kind in the country, was begun by Judge Fregiato to demonstrate to our youth there are consequences for one’s actions. This program was profiled in “Ohio Lawyers Weekly” and the “Italian America” magazines.

In addition to his duties as Common Please Judge, Fregiato conducts a very successful Drug Court and previously spearheaded an annual community car show, which raised funds for drug free concepts and education for Belmont County youth.

Judge Fregiato and his wife, Cynthia, have a daughter, Tessa Keyes of Cleves Ohio, and a son Dustin of Indianapolis, In. Cynthia and Frank have 5 grandchildren, Dominic, Vincent, Jackson, Harrison and a granddaughter, Daphne Marie.

Retiring to Cincinnati Ohio, the Judge will enjoy his hobbies of history, personal training, guitar, the Italian language and culture and his classic collector cars.

Ending on a high note for his career, after a strenuous peer review rating process, Judge Fregiato for 2023 has received a “very high rating’ in legal ability and ethical standards from Martin-Dale Hubbel.