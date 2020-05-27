Belmont County judges give hazard pay to jail employees

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) There hasn’t been a single case of Coronavirus at the Belmont County Jail during the pandemic.



So the employees who worked hard to keep it that way were rewarded.



Belmont County Common Pleas Judges Frank Fregiato and John Vavra handed a stack of hazard pay checks to Sheriff Dave Lucas, to distribute to his employees who worked directly with prisoners.



They noted that 48 employees will each get a check for $225.



They said the employees worked long hours, observing strict protocols to keep the Justice Center virus-free.



“We had four or five people who were tested because they didn’t feel well, but it turned out to be the regular flu,” said Sheriff Lucas. “They’ve all worked hard, cleaning and sanitizing and following all the guidelines.”



Judge Fregiato said it’s fine to be thanked and recognized, but it’s better to get some tangible payment for your efforts.



The judges said the money was left over from a grant they received.



Ordinarily they return the unused portion, but they got special permission to use this $10,800 to reward workers who have been doing hazardous duty, running the risk of contracting the virus or taking it home to their own families.