BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

Belmont County is launching its new geo-tour next weekend.



And this time, it’s all about Bigfoot!



It will start with a party they’re calling the Bigfoot Bash at Barkcamp State Park.

Instead of plain plastic containers, the caches will be Bigfoot-related, some in the shape of a big foot complete with brown fur.



The pre-launch party is 6 p.m. Friday, September 29th at Barkcamp’s overlook shelter. A Bigfoot expert will talk about the sightings he’s had, in Belmont County.

“And then on Saturday morning at 10 a.m., the GeoTour goes live on the Geocaching App. And people are able to scatter out across Belmont County to find 20 geocaches that are hidden, that are all Bigfoot themes and we are so excited that they will be able to get–once they complete 20 caches–and a trackable Geocoin.” Jackee Pugh, Belmont County Tourism Director

“It’s a very neat thing. I think it gives us the opportunity for people to get out into the woods, search for items, search for items you’re searching for the geocache but you know, hey, if you can find Bigfoot while you’re out there, that’s just a big plus!” Jim Thompspn, Investigator, Bigfoot Research

You follow the coordinates and open the cache, sign the small log book inside, then enter that cache’s code in your passport. Then you put it back–intact–for the next person. Passports will be given out at the prelaunch or at the tourism office at the Ohio Valley Mall.