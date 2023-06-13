BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

The father who allegedly threatened his son’s school bus driver has entered a guilty plea.

David Miller appeared in Belmont County Western Division Court Tuesday morning, withdrawing his previous not guilty plea, and admitting guilt to one count of aggravated menacing.



The incident occurred after Miller’s son was engaged in a fight on the Union Local School bus, and it was caught on cell phone video and circulated online.

The bus driver physically intervened to stop the fight. Then Miller allegedly threatened to kill the bus driver and bury him.



His sentencing is set for later this month.