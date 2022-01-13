Belmont County man admits to drug charge near Wheeling Central

William Tyrone Stovall, of Bridgeport, Ohio, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Stovall, 36, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” Stovall admitted to selling cocaine base, also known as “crack,” near Wheeling Central Catholic High School in Ohio County in August 2020.

Stovall faces at least one year and up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.