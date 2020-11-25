Belmont County man admits to firearms violation

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Ricky Runner, of Martins Ferry, Ohio, has admitted to a firearms violation, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Runner, age 33, pled guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Runner, a person prohibited from having firearms, admitted to possessing a .40 caliber pistol in Marshall County in October 2018.

Runner faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). Project Safe Neighborhoods is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.