BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — A Martins Ferry man just learned his fate for his role in 30 counts of child pornography.

Scott Lewis of Martins Ferry was convicted for secretly filming and sharing videos of a naked child.

His crimes of holding material of illegal nudity of a minor, pandering obscenity involving a minor and voyeurism just landed him six years behind bars.

Scott Lewis of Martins Ferry was just sentenced to no less than 5 years for over 30 counts of child pornography. Lewis told Judge Fregiato he was extremely sorry and he hopes his family will one day forgive him.

Before sentencing, the defense appealed to Judge Fregiato that Lewis cooperated with the police the whole time.

The judge was quick to say that during trial, Lewis initially pled ‘not guilty’ to his crimes until a pivot of admitting guilt late into the trial.

But Friday, in front of the court and his family, Lewis apologized.

“I’m extremely remorseful and ashamed of myself for what I did and I hope my family can forgive me. I know I’ve talked with my wife and mother-in-law and I know that they both said they still love me.” Scott Lewis, Defendant in Child Porn case

Judge Fregiato stayed stern.

“This court has reviewed the cooperation of the defendant, even though there was no cooperation through the first half of the trial.” Judge Frank Fregiato, Belmont County Courthouse

Scott Lewis will serve out the 35 counts consecutively for a minimum of six years at the state penitentiary.

He will also register as a tier two sex offender.

And upon release, he will be under supervised control for five years for his crimes of pandering and voyeurism.